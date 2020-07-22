BATESVILLE - Batesville Community School Corporation (BCSC) is scheduled to begin the 2020-2021 school year on August 5.
“Batesville Blueprint”
BCSC developed a plan called the “Batesville Blueprint: Bringing Bulldogs Back Safely on August 5th”, which will be the corporation’s guide for school re-entry. The blueprint was approved by Ripley County Health Officer Dr. David Welsh and the BCSC Board on July 6.
“Using guidance provided by the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE), the BCSC administration is addressing every aspect of school life and making the adjustments we think are necessary to safely bring our students and staff back into our buildings,” BCSC Superintendent Paul Ketcham said. “The governor has empowered local school districts to review the recommendations offered by the IDOE and to tailor those for each community. We’ve been working hard to determine the best practices for keeping students healthy while still delivering the quality education Batesville is famous for.”
A note was made in BCSC’s plan that said the plan is contingent upon Gov. Holcomb moving Indiana into Stage 5 of its safe reopening plan in early July. Gov. Holcomb opted to move the state to Stage 4.5 through July 31, but directed K-12 schools to continue reopening preparations.
BCSC will monitor the following factors while preparing for the 2020-2021 school year:
- The school’s ability to maintain a safe and healthy school environment and,
- The prevalence of COVID-19 in the Batesville community.
According to a BCSC press release, the "Batesville Blueprint" is a mile marker and not a finish line and revisions should be expected.
BCSC mandates masks
BCSC will mandate masks or face shields on all school buses and in all buildings. Mandate exemptions include during breakfast, lunch, while eating snacks, drinking or for medical reasons.
The school will implement mask breaks during the school day.
Representatives from Margaret Mary Health, Health Officer Dr. Welsh and the BCSC Board agreed wearing masks at BCSC will protect students, staff, school families and the community.
“In drafting the “Bulldog Blueprint,” our educational leaders have shown that they are fully aware of health risks that face our pupils and teaching staff and have taken appropriate, science-based steps, including mask-wearing of students and staff, to mitigate those risks,” Margaret Mary Health Chief of Medical Staff Dr. John Gryspeerdt said. “Our students are hungry to learn and yearn for the renewing of their friendships that can best occur in the classroom and athletic venues.”
“In this unprecedented and dynamic time, it is hard for anyone to know with absolute certainty that plans put in place will not be without their challenges or adjustments as learning evolves. That said, we are in full support of the Batesville School Corporation’s active efforts to keep students safe and find the best solutions for managing this pandemic while providing an excellent education for the children in our community,” Margaret Mary Health CEO Tim Putnam said. “At this time, the use of face masks, especially when people are indoors for extended periods of time and cannot guarantee adequate social distancing, has proven the best viable solution to keeping people from spreading and contracting COVID-19.”
BCSC Superintendent Ketcham said parents of BCSC students will be informed as the school reopens.
“Well-informed parents will play a crucial role in meeting the BCSC re-entry goals. The most important way that BCSC can reduce the impact of COVID-19 in our school community is for parents to understand not only about what we are doing in the schools but how they can be our partners at home to help slow the spread,” Ketcham said. “This pandemic means our entire mindset must change about when it’s appropriate to attend school if you are ill. If your child has symptoms, we simply do not expect them to be at school, and we’ll be developing plans to ensure they can keep up with their assignments if they are required to be absent due to health directives.”
Additional changes
According to the "Batesville Blueprint", Superintendent Ketchum will be provided with health reports as necessary to review with Health Officer Dr. Welsh and make determinations if further mitigation is warranted. Data tracked may include, but is not limited to:
- Reasons for student and staff absences.
- Positive cases of COVID-19 in the schools.
- Data regarding COVID-19 spread in the community.
All BCSC buildings will be cleaned and disinfected prior to the first day of school.
The daily schedules of students and staff will be adjusted to provide adequate time for handwashing, sanitizing desks and other good hygiene practices. The school clinic will develop procedures to minimize infection.
Extra-curricular and co-curricular re-entry guidelines will be developed so sports and other extracurricular programs may continue to take place while reducing risk of spreading COVID-19.
BCSC will provide mental health training to assess student and staff needs stemming from dealing with the pandemic.
Custodial staff will be trained on effective methods of cleaning and disinfecting work and play areas and the time schedules for cleaning.
For more information
The BCSC COVID-19 website (https://batesvilleinschools.com/covid-19/) will provide regular updates for students, parents and stakeholders. In addition, other methods of communication may be employed to ensure that stakeholders are aware of any noteworthy developments.
“Combining our changes in the way the school environment will function with each school family taking personal responsibility to protect others seriously, I believe we can navigate the return to school successfully,” Ketcham said. “The spring taught us to be flexible; the fall is likely to provide different lessons. But as our motto says, ‘At Batesville, we believe in better.’ We’re drafting plans for bringing the students and staff back safely. If we find some adjustments are necessary to make it better, that’s what we’ll do.”
The Batesville Blueprint can be viewed online at https://batesvilleinschools.com/covid-19/.
Those with questions may contact BCSC by email at batesville_schools@batesville.k12.in.us or visit BCSC’s COVID-19 website.
