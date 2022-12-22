GREENSBURG – The National Weather Service has made it clear, the first major cold snap of the winter is forecasted for the area later this week and community leaders are preparing for the worst.
Do you know what to do when confronted with a sub-zero storm situation?
Greensburg Fire Chief Nate Stoermer weighed in on the coming cold.
“Just stay home,” he advised. “Our bodies are not built to withstand this kind of weather. Exposing your body to such extreme cold can have far reaching effects. Make sure you have all the supplies you need just in case and then when it hits, stay home.”
Decatur County Emergency Management’s Brad Speer said his biggest concern is the extreme temperatures predicted.
“We aren’t expected to get much snow, but aggressive winds will drift snow and cause problems,” he said. “If the totals go up, travel may be impossible Friday and Saturday. The biggest preparedness I can suggest is to monitor multiple forecasts daily to keep up with the snow amounts and timing of it. They are talking about a flash freeze, temperature dropping rapidly to well below freezing in 7 or so hours.”
Speer also recommended a secondary source of power in case the electricity goes out. He noted that travel will be extremely difficult starting Thursday evening and advised preparing vehicles with extra supplies in case you get stranded.
“Check on neighbors and the elderly regularly during the event to keep them safe as well,” Speer added.
The Decatur County Health Department’s Sean Durbin urged everyone to exercise extreme caution with the upcoming bitter cold forecast temperatures and possible snow.
“Make sure your home and car are prepared for the cold,” Durbin said.
He also advised checking smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
“Make sure flues are clear. Insulate pipes and leave a pencil thin stream of water running in faucets that are prone to freezing. Make sure your cell phones are fully charged and you have a portable powerpack. Create a car emergency kit. Make sure your fuel tank is full,” he said.
Chief of Police Mike McNealey had some good insights as well.
“Prepare your home by making sure your heat source is working properly through the winter, but especially during a weather emergency,” he said. “Plan to have at least three days worth of shelf-stable food and water in your home that does not need a heat source to be eaten.”
McNealey advised against calling 911 when the power goes out.
“911 operators cannot report your outage for you. All downed power lines should be considered live and should not be approached,” he said. “Do not rely on unvetted information coming from social media. Please monitor local news gathering agencies for any closings, delays or declarations of emergency. 911 is for emergencies. Do not call 911 to check on travel conditions or workplace closings. Remember, local news is your best source of information. Emergency agencies may not have time during emergencies to update their social media accounts.”
McNealy also recommends thinking ahead if travel is necessary. Pack blankets, food and water in your vehicle in case you get stuck.
“And don’t forget your pets. Pets require food, water and shelter at all times. Add additional insulating materials to their shelter if you have outside pets or move them into a more weather resilient structure,” McNealey said.
