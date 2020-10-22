GREENSBURG — The Greensburg Prevention Group/Community Action Coalition sponsored “Be the Wall” 2020-21 posters are rolling out to Decatur County, introducing 10 outstanding youth from all points in the county. Each has signed a pledge and agreed to live as a role model for their peers by saying “no” to drugs and alcohol.
To be considered for the “Be the Wall” program, each student is requested to submit an essay on why they feel it’s important to say no to drugs and alcohol.
Cole Stephen’s essay talked about his two philosophies for life: “You are what you do” and “little eyes are watching.”
“My coach repeats this on a daily basis, and it’s true; if you cheat on an exam, then you’re a cheater. If you’re a good teammate, then you’re a good player,” he said. “That’s true on and off the field.”
By his own confession, Cole is a “band nerd” (baritone sax), a “choir geek,” and a “jock.”
“I feel like I’m a good role model because, in all those different places – drama, band, choir, and on the football field – I try to be the best person I can be,” he said.
Cole also realizes that being a part of something bigger then oneself, one has to realize they are being watched at all times.
“I don’t want someone younger to look at me while I’m on the field and think poorly of me because of something stupid I did. I want to be someone that kid can look up to. I want to be able to steer people the right way in life,” he said.
In all his varied interest groups, whether it be in band, drama, on stage or on the field, Cole feels his responsibility to his friends is to be the best listener he can.
“There are times when I need to vent and they support me, so I like to be the same for them,” he said. “It’s just the right thing to do, and I enjoy that role.”
Aside from football, Cole most enjoys his music classes, then Spanish and then math and English.
He wants to be a band director when he finishes at either ISU, Ball State, or DePauw, but hasn’t decided which yet.
He wants others to remember him as “the person who is always there for you, the solid’ backbone.”
“I don’t usually go for big accolades, but I strive to commit myself to the things I love, and stay true to them,” he said.
And drinking and drug use?
“I can’t see any possible reason for doing drugs or drinking. I love my life, and I don’t need those things,” he said. “Everything I’ve heard about those who use or drink either get busted or ruin their lives in other ways. I don’t need that.”
Cole Stephen is The Wall.
