BATESVILLE, IN– Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is celebrating its 25th anniversary by expanding its presence in the southeastern Indiana community of Batesville.
The expansion includes the addition of two physicians, one of whom has practiced in the community for nearly 30 years.
Nicholas S. Mirkopoulos, MD, provides total joint replacement and wider sports medical care to his patients. He is among 20 physicians joining Beacon from TriHealth through a pioneering partnership agreement that agreement includes Beacon and TriHealth combining ambulatory assets.
M. Scott True, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon specializing in total joint replacement, sports medicine, fracture care and knee arthroscopy, is also now seeing patients in Batesville.
Dr. True's areas of interest are total knee replacement, total hip replacement including anterior approach, sports-related injuries, fracture care in adults and children and arthroscopic knee treatment.
"Beacon has been bringing the best care to patients in the community of Batesville and the entire southeastern Indiana market for years," said Beacon President Peter Cha, MD. "With the addition of Dr. Mirkopoulos and Dr. True, we can serve even more patients. Dr. Mirkopoulos already has a tremendous reputation and great respect in the community, and we look forward to his patients joining us at Beacon."
Dr. Mirkopoulos has treated patients in Batesville for 26 years. He said he loves the tight-knit community and small town charm of the city and is excited that Beacon's commitment to the area will increase and enhance orthopedic care in the region.
"I really enjoy the people of Batesville and southeast Indiana," Dr. Mirkopoulos said. "When I go to the grocery store, I'll run into two or three people that I've treated and cared for. I'm to the point where I've treated multiple generations of the same family. I'm very comfortable here. It feels like home."
Dr. True will be in the Batesville office at least once a week. He is a native of Cincinnati's west side and his parents once lived in Southeastern Indiana as residents of the Hidden Valley Lake in Dearborn County.
"I know and like the community very much," Dr. True said. "Beacon provides excellent service because we can offer the full gamut of care. If a patient comes in and needs something I don't do, they can rest assured that someone at Beacon does it. We have many sub-specialists that can treat hands, backs, feet and more. We cover all their needs under one roof. I am excited to be in Indiana providing the same care that I offer at the other Beacon offices where I see patients."
Beacon's Batesville location is at 1360 E. Ind. 46.
