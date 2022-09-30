WABASH - Beacon Credit Union has announced they are accepting applications for their 2023 Scholarship Program as of Saturday, October 1, 2022.
There will be eight $1,000 scholarships awarded to Beacon Credit Union members that will be entering their freshman year at a college, university or technical school in the fall of 2023.
“Beacon Credit Union is proud to do our part to support young members of our communities accomplish higher education and reach their dreams,” said Kevin Willour, President and CEO of Beacon Credit Union. “Our annual scholarship program is an essential part of our commitment to giving back to the communities we serve.”
The scholarship program is targeted to financially assist students in furthering their education with an accredited college, university or technical school.
Students must meet specific requirements and submit a short essay.
Applicants must also be a member of Beacon Credit Union by the date of submission.
To learn how to apply, visit beaconcu.org or a Beacon Credit Union Member Center.
All submissions must be received or postmarked no later than January 31, 2023.
They may be mailed to: Beacon Credit Union, Attn: Scholarship Program, P.O. Box 627, Wabash, IN 46992 or emailed to marketing@beaconcu.org.
