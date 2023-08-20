WABASH, IN – Nearly 1,700 votes from residents of Rush County determined the winners of Beacon Credit Union’s 13th annual Project Spotlight program.
Thanks to the engagement of our communities, Beacon Credit Union will be donating $1,750 to three charitable organizations/projects in Rush County.
The winners for 2023 are:
First place – Changing Footprints, Inc. – $1,000
Second place – Milroy Community Food Pantry, Inc. – $500
Bonus Draw – First5 – $250
The Project Spotlight program received 122 nominations and over 37,000 votes overall for charitable organizations this year in one month of voting.
The voting process was held during the month of July. The public was able to vote via social media, Beacon Credit Union’s website, or in one of its 19 full-service member centers.
A check presentation was held on Aug. 16 at Beacon’s Rushville Member Center, 152 E US Hwy 52, with the winning organizations.
About Project Spotlight
Project Spotlight is a program created by Beacon Credit Union that awards charitable organizations that reach out to provide valuable services to their communities.
Nominations are taken from each community in which Beacon Credit Union operates a full-service member center.
About Beacon Credit Union
Since 1931, Beacon Credit Union has provided financial services responsive to the needs of its memberowners.
Serving 50 Indiana counties, Beacon consists of over 47,000 members and manages assets of approximately $1.5 billion.
- Information provided
