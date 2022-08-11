RUSHVILLE — The Beacon Credit Union Foundation recently awarded Rushville Police Department with $15,000 to purchase a new police K9.
The Rushville K9 program is funded almost entirely by donations.
Grant funds will also be applied to the training for the new K9 and the handler.
The new K9 will replace a former K9 who was recently retired after 10 years of service to the Rush County community and will allow Rushville Police Department to continue to provide various services to the community, surrounding communities and officers.
Grant awards occur bi-yearly.
The deadline to submit applications for consideration in January 2023 is Nov. 30, 2022. Organizations not receiving a grant may re-apply for the next grant cycle.
Organizations chosen for a grant may apply again after one full calendar year following the receipt of their grant. For more information on the Beacon Credit Union Foundation visit beaconcu.org.
