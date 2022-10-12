RUSHVILLE – Beacon Credit Union recently donated $500 to Rush Memorial Hospital Foundation. This donation will be put towards Brian’s Cause Cancer Treatment Relief Fund.
Funds that are raised for Brian’s Cause assist local patients who are uninsured or under insured financially to ensure they have access to the treatment they need.
“I love to support and promote Brian’s Cause because no one chooses to get cancer and can never fully prepare for the financial burden that comes with cancer,” Diana Marlatt, Member Center Manager, said. “Rush County and this community is amazing at uniting together to help support one another and assist with these unfortunate medical bills. I am excited for this year’s event.”
Brian's Cause is having a community fundraising event which includes a 5K run/walk, silent auction, cancer survivor ceremony, activities, and food that Beacon is excited to participate in.
This year the event will be on Saturday, November 5, 2022.
