WABASH – Beacon Credit Union has kicked-off its 11th year of Project Spotlight.
Project Spotlight is a program created by Beacon Credit Union with the hope that individuals and organizations will be inspired to reach out and serve those living and working around them.
The campaign takes place in all 13 of the communities that Beacon has a full-service Member Center.
Everyone in the community (not just Beacon members) is invited to nominate worthwhile charitable organizations, community projects, and local non-for-profits that they believe deserve financial support starting March 21, 2022
until May 31, 2022.
Nominations can be submitted on our website, www.beaconcu.org, or at a Member Center.
Beginning July 1, 2022, the public can start voting for their favorite cause. Voters are allowed to vote once per day per community online or in a Member Center. After voting online the public may share to social media to let others
know that they have voted and encourage others to vote for their favorite cause.
Last year, Beacon received more than 36,000 votes and hopes to have more votes and participation this year!
Voting ends July 31, 2022.
The project in each community that receives the most votes will win $1,000 of funding from Beacon Credit Union.
The second place winners will receive $500 of funding, and a third place winner will be randomly drawn to receive $250 of funding.
The total amount of money donated to charitable organizations in Indiana by Beacon Credit Union through Project Spotlight in 2022 is $22,750.
