RUSHVILLE - Beacon Credit Union is excited to announce details for Member Appreciation Day 2021.
This year marks 90 years of serving their member-owners. Staff members look forward to celebrating and hearing your memories along with giveaways and games.
The Rushville Member Center is excited to celebrate with members during regular business hours on Friday, Oct. 1. Located in Rushville, 152 E US Highway 52, members can expect food, fun and a great day with Beacon Credit Union staff.
Stay tuned to social media for more Beacon Credit Union Member Appreciation Day dates and photos.
About Beacon Credit Union
Since 1931, Beacon Credit Union has provided quality financial services responsive to the needs of its member-owners. Serving 50 Indiana counties, Beacon consists of over 46,000 members and manages assets of $1.4 Billion.
-Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.