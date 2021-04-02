WABASH – Beacon Credit Union is excited to kick-off its 10th year of Project Spotlight! Project Spotlight is a program created by Beacon Credit Union with the hope that individuals and organizations will be inspired to reach out and serve those living and working around them. The campaign takes place in all 13 of the communities that Beacon has a full-service Member Center.
Everyone in the community (not just Beacon members) is invited to nominate worthwhile charitable organizations, community projects, and local non-for-profits that they believe deserve financial support until May 31, 2021. Nominations can be submitted on our website, www.beaconcu.org, or at a Member Center.
Beginning July 1, 2021 the public can start voting for their favorite cause. Voters are allowed to vote once per day per community online or in a Member Center. After voting online the public may share to social media to let others know that they have voted and encourage others to vote for their favorite cause. Last year, we received over 64,000 votes and we hope to have more votes and participation this year! Voting will end on July 31, 2021.
The project in each community that receives the most votes will win $1,000 of funding from Beacon Credit Union. The second place winners will receive $500 of funding, and a third place winner will be randomly drawn to receive $250 of funding. The total amount of money donated to charitable organizations in Indiana by Beacon Credit Union through Project Spotlight in 2021 will be $22,750.
Since 1931, Beacon Credit Union has provided quality financial services responsive to the needs of its member-owners. Serving 50 Indiana counties, Beacon consists of over 46,000 members and manages assets of $1.4 Billion.
