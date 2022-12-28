WABASH - Through the generous efforts of employees and the membership, Beacon Credit Union’s annual fundraising drive for Riley Children’s Foundation brought in $31,000.
Events in 2022 included Member Center community events, candy bar sales, penny pinching pie wars, and food truck sales along with other creative efforts that were organized throughout the year to help raise funds for pediatric research and enhanced treatments which Riley provides to the children of Indiana.
"As part of our giving back to the communities we serve, we are pleased with our partnership with the Riley Children’s Foundation,” said Dusty Cuttriss, Beacon’s Executive Vice President. “We are thrilled with the generosity of our employees and members to come together and help raise funds for this important resource.”
The hospital’s foundation offers hope to thousands of families seeking help for seriously ill and injured children; help that only Riley Hospital for Children can provide.
The hospital opened in 1924 as the state’s first hospital exclusively for children and is home to the state’s largest pediatric research program.
Beacon Credit Union is a proud supporter of Riley Children’s Foundation and the hope and care they bring to families.
About Beacon Credit Union
Since 1931, Beacon Credit Union has provided financial services responsive to the needs of its member-owners. Serving 50 Indiana counties, Beacon consists of over 46,000 members and manages assets of approximately $1.5 billion.
