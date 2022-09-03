Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Indiana, south central Indiana and southeast Indiana, including the following counties, in central Indiana, Bartholomew, Decatur and Shelby. In south central Indiana, Jackson. In southeast Indiana, Jennings. * WHEN...Until 430 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 132 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Columbus, Seymour, Greensburg, North Vernon, Vernon, Adams, Hope, Milford, Westport, Elizabethtown, Hartsville, Jonesville, Millhousen, Grammer, Letts, Newbern, Country Squire Lakes, Burney, Butlerville and Azalia. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&