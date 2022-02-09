RIPLEY COUNTY - The Ripley County Humane Society is featuring two adult beagles for adoption this week.
Sadie and Barney are 8 and 9 years old respectively.
Both are fixed, microchipped, vaccinated and excited to join a new home!
They are friendly dogs, with Barney taking the lead but Sadie quickly warming up to new people as well.
RCHS Manager Janet Orr explained that the pair were surrendered after their owners divorced and neither could care for the beagles anymore. The two have never been separated.
"I wouldn't be opposed to them going to separate homes because they seem to be okay when we take one out," Orr said. "However, I would really like for them to find a home together. That's my main goal."
The adoption fee for the pair is $250 total.
Adoptees do not have to live in Ripley County in order to adopt a dog from RCHS.
According to Orr, the shelter accepts "anything but chickens" as payment. Cash, card or checks are all acceptable and the adoption fee covers the cost of microchipping, spay and neuter, up-to-date vaccinations and worming.
Currently, the RCHS is at capacity for cats and can hold only five more dogs before reaching capacity. In these circumstances, Orr creates a wait list for the animals that need housing at the shelter.
The most recent RCHS feature by the Daily News was a pit bull terrier mix named Smokey. In the time since that article was published, Smokey's adoption fee has been paid in full, so his adoption is free though at last report the animal still resided at the shelter.
