DECATUR COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Beaty Construction plans to conduct intermittent stoppages on I-74 Thursday and Friday (June 4 and 5) near St. Omer in Decatur County.
Beam setting will take place as part of a $1.2 million superstructure replacement project on CR 700 N. over the interstate that began earlier this year.
Starting as early as 6:30 a.m. Thursday, all lanes of I-74 EB will close west of Greensburg near the CR 700 N. overpass for up to 20 minutes.
Traffic will be held and then released until normal flow is reached.
Stoppages will take place throughout the day for up to 12 hours.
Beam setting will continue over I-74 WB Friday, with stoppages also beginning around 6:30 a.m.
Motorists are encouraged to seek an alternate route to avoid delays or allow extra time when traveling through the area.
Work will continue on the project through late September and CR 700 N. will remain closed.
The official detour route follows CR 580 W. to CR 1050 S. to CR 1000 W.
Drivers should slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.
All work is weather dependent and schedules are subject to change.
