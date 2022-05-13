GREENSBURG - Greensburg Community High School's production of Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" plays this weekend in the Goddard Auditorium at the high school.
The show opened Friday and will again take to the stage starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 14.
Tickets are available at the door. The price is $11 for adults, $7 for students K to 12, and admission is free for children 5 and under.
The production is quite an entertaining spectacle!
The GCHS Choral Department received a special donation to stage this play, and with the extra funding the costumes, set and talented cast compliment each other for a show that's not to be missed!
The production crew, led by Choral Director Heather Simpson, worked tirelessly to pull off a feat that would make other less capable directors shake with fright.
The set creates the scene for the comedy/drama with understatement and just the right amount of reality to carry the events of the play, and with GCHS's well equipped auditorium and special effects crew, the events come off as if by the very magic that drives the plot.
A prince cursed to spend his days as a hideous monster sets out to regain his humanity by earning a young woman's love.
An enchantress disguised as a beggar woman offers a rose to a cruel and selfish prince in exchange for shelter from a storm. When he refuses, she reveals her identity and, for the prince's arrogance, transforms him into a beast and his servants into household objects. She casts a spell on the rose and warns the prince that the spell will only be broken if he learns to love another and be loved in return before the last petal falls, which would occur at the beginning of his 21st year, or he will remain a beast forever.
Several years later in a nearby village, Belle (played with pluck by GCHS senior Lydia Acra), the book-loving daughter of an eccentric inventor named Maurice (Justin Ramer), dreams of adventure. She frequently tries avoiding Gaston (Jesse Hadler, one of the highlights of this production), a narcissistic hunter who wants to marry her because of her beauty.
On his way to a fair to showcase his latest invention, an automatic wood-chopper, Maurice gets lost in the forest and seeks refuge in the Beast's castle, but the Beast (played by Klayton Feldman, another bright spot in this cast) imprisons him for trespassing. When Maurice's horse returns without him, Belle ventures out searching for him and finds him locked in the castle dungeon. The Beast agrees to free Maurice if she takes his place as prisoner.
Belle befriends the castle's servants: Lumière (Caleb Robbins) the candelabra, Cogsworth (Gibson Rayles) the clock, Mrs. Potts (Kylee Simpson) the teapot, and her son Chip (James Pittman), the teacup; they serve her a dinner through song. When she wanders into the forbidden west wing and finds the rose, the Beast catches her and, in a violent rage, sends her fleeing from the castle. In the woods, she is ambushed by a pack of wolves, but the Beast rescues her and is injured in the process. As Belle nurses his injuries, a rapport develops between them, and as time passes they begin to fall in love.
Meanwhile, Maurice returns to the village and fails to convince the townsfolk of Belle's predicament. Hearing Maurice's statements about the Beast, Gaston hatches a plan. He bribes Monsieur D'Arque (Carson McCord), the warden of the town's insane asylum, to have Maurice locked up as a lunatic. With no one to support her, Belle would have no choice but to marry Gaston. Before they can act, however, Maurice leaves for the castle to attempt a rescue alone.
After sharing a romantic dance (the show's iconic scene) with the Beast, Belle uses the Beast's magic mirror to check on her father and sees him collapsing in the woods. The Beast releases her to save Maurice, giving her the mirror as a souvenir. After Belle takes her father to the village, a band of villagers led by Gaston arrives to detain Maurice. Belle uses the mirror to show the Beast to the townsfolk, proving her father's sanity. Realizing that Belle loves the Beast, a jealous Gaston has her and her father locked in the basement and rallies the villagers to follow him to the castle to slay the Beast. With the help of Chip, who arrived at their house as a stowaway, and Maurice's wood-chopping machine, Maurice and Belle escape and rush back to the castle just as a heavy thunderstorm starts.
During the battle, the Beast's servants fend off the villagers. Gaston attacks the Beast in his tower, who is too depressed from Belle's departure to fight back but regains his spirit upon seeing Belle return. He defeats Gaston but spares his life before reuniting with Belle. However, Gaston fatally stabs the Beast with a knife and then slips and falls to his death. The Beast dies in Belle's arms before the last petal falls, but Belle tearfully professes her love to the Beast, and the spell is undone, reviving the Beast and restoring his human form along with all his servants and his castle. The Prince and Belle host a ball for the kingdom, where they dance happily.
Perhaps the most titillating parts of this beloved musical are the portrayals of ordinary household items turned into live creatures, and this cast plays the magic to the hilt. And the iconic song "Be Our Guest" rouses the house with pomp and humorous splendor every time.
This is a show to see, and a feather in the cap for all who participated.
"Beauty and the Beast" Cast
Belle - Lydia Acra
Beast - Klayton Feldman
Gaston - Jesse Hadler
Lefou - Elijah Collins
Lumiere - Caleb Robbins
Cogsworth - Gibson Rayles
Mrs. Potts - Kylee Simpson
Chip - James Pittman
Babette - Macey Smith
Madame de la Grande Bouche - Bekah Porter
Maurice - Justin Ramer
Silly Girls - Courtnee Michael, Franchesca Verzo, Chloe Wilcox
Young Prince/Monsieur D’Arque - Carson McCord
Narrator - Tristen Hostetler
Enchantress - Kayla Haycock
Ensemble: Miriam Boersma, Jacob Bottoms, Brooklyn Clark, Savannah Danforth, Camille Deaton, Olivia Evans, Emma Fasco, Abby Follmer, Ally Foster, Tori Gauck, Ariana Hamilton, Stevie Hobbs, Sam Johnson, Ella Koors, Malana Kramer, Damien Ledesma, Kenedee Lowe, Madisyn Morlan, Mack Murphy, Brooklin Puckett, Robert Rodriguez, Eva Tungate, Taylor Underwood
