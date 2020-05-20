BATESVILLE - Batesville Economic Development Commission members discussed options May 15 to help businesses that are struggling due to the COVID-19 crisis. They wondered if they should consider a grant or loan program or provide other resources.
Community development director Steven Harmeyer said the One Batesville Community Response Fund was started "to help needy families. Now it also helps small business owners and nonprofits .... It is for anyone in the community who is impacted." There is an application process and persons can request up to $1,500.
BEDC member Kevin Campbell said he has been very busy at his job at FCN Bank working with individuals who are applying for Paycheck Protection Program loans. "When everybody hears that there's free money out there, they're going to come get it whether they need it or not."
Referring to how the BEDC can help businesses, he pointed out, "If we're going to throw money at an issue, we need to figure out how we can determine if a business is really having trouble because of the coronavirus impact."
"I know I have a couple clients in Batesville who are really struggling," reported member Ginnie Faller, who is a Southeast Indiana Business Development Center business adviser for six counties. "I wanted to see how many people are actually being helped."
"The hardest hit business owners are what I would call single proprietors who are self-employed and don't have a ton of employees ... independent contractors and some who are in retail."
Member Amy Steator cautioned, "I think before you just offer free money, you have to have a conversation on whether or not it should be a loan rather than a grant."
Faller noted, "I think it would be a travesty to say we are an economic development group and in one of the worst tragedies in our lifetime, we don't put anything together and we don't offer any help .... If you're a small business person, and this is your life and you hit this wall, it's devastating."
Members decided to form a committee to bounce around ideas of a possible loan program for businesses. They also may be able to support them in other ways. Suggestions included offering technical support or providing roundtable discussions.
Building Improvement Grant program
The group received four applications for the BIG program, which provides matching funds of up to $5,000 to small business and nonprofit owners wanting to renovate their structures' exteriors.
"Dunkin' Donuts has done a lot of work out there (at 904 State Road 229)," President Kevin McGuire revealed. "They will create 10-15 new jobs for the community."
Member J.B. Showalter said, "The changes they made to that building are great. I think they should be commended for what they did. The owners did not specify what the money would be used for, so this application was tabled. Sarah Lamping, the city's economic development director, will reach out and ask the owner complete the paperwork.
The three other projects were approved:
• Hirt & Ellco, $5,000, to replace its awning.
• St. Mark's Lutheran Church, $4,570, to paint the church exterior.
• Batesville Knights of Columbus, $5,000, to replace the awning.
