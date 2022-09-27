RUSHVILLE — Darilyn Bedel puts in countless hours trying to make life better for her fellow Rush Countians. A good deal of that time is spent leading the board of directors at Rush County Community Assistance, the food pantry at 109 E. Third Street.
And while she doesn’t do so because she is seeking recognition or praise, she received both last week when Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana President and CEO John Elliott presented her with the Gleaners Hunger Hero Award.
The award is presented solely at Elliott’s discretion, and his presentation to Bedel marked just the third time it has been given to anyone.
“Darilyn is known and very well respected by so many of the Gleaners’ staff,” Elliott said. “This year I looked at who is really making a difference and influencing others, and Darilyn’s role is bigger than just this Rushville pantry. Among other things, she helped us get the Milroy pantry up and running and it was the first school-based pantry in Indiana that was given permission to distribute USDA Emergency Assistance program food under Gleaners supervision, and that was a breakthrough that we think other schools will follow. That pantry idea was Darilyn’s.”
Elliott added that it has become very clear that other pantry leaders from throughout the 21-county area Gleaners serves in Indiana defer to and seek guidance from Bedel.
“Many of them have been very vocal about their respect for her leadership, the way she runs this pantry and the way she takes care of her neighbors here in Rush County,” he said. “Some of you may not know this, but Darilyn helped develop the Nutrition Policy that was shared across our 21 counties and guides the work of Gleaners, but its also affected the co-op that’s now supporting about a quarter of the food banks in the country.”
Elliott was joined by Local Service Manager Rural East at Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana Steve Davis, who facilitates Gleaners efforts in Fayette, Franklin, Hancock, Rush, Union and Wayne counties, and Gleaners Director of Programs and Community Collaborations Kathy Han Heiner, who both also praised Bedel for the leadership she has provided RCCA and the positive growth the local pantry has demonstrated since she got involved with the organization.
Also on hand were several members of the RCCA Board of Directors as well as Bedel’s daughter and son-in-law.
Bedel was completely taken by surprise after being tricked into stopping by the food pantry under false pretenses, and despite her best efforts to maintain her composure shed a few quiet tears as Elliott explained why he was there and presented her with the award.
Ever gracious and humble, Bedel deferred to the other people who make RCCA the showcase for community assistance it has become.
“Thank you all very much, but I couldn’t do everything I do without these guys,” she said as she indicated the board members and local volunteers on hand. “These guys are amazing, and thanks to my family. They support me 100% on everything I do. The pantry wouldn’t be what it is today without our board members and our volunteers. They make it all happen.”
According to the organization’s Facebook page (Rush County Community Assistance Food Pantry), the RCCA Food Pantry is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday every week and from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the fourth Monday of every month for commodities distribution, which is everyone’s “second shopping day.” Open to Rush County residents only.
