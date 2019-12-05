GREENSBURG - One of the older accounting firms in Greensburg is making some changes and adding a partner, preparing them for the next 60 years.
Eric Raver CPA recently cut the ribbon at Raver & Bedel PC as Chamber of Commerce board members, Bedel & Raver staff and the press watched.
"I'm very happy to be officially joining this firm. We have some great, great employees who do great things for our clients and I'm glad to be a part of that," Eric said as he snipped the red ribbon. "During mid January is when the tax season starts picking up, but we try to keep it as low a stress level around here as we can. During tax season, we just work when we can. If we have to take off for other things, we do, but it is tough. My wife and I don't make any plans during tax season, we just expect it."
As a new partner, Eric will be working with existing partners Jason Raver, his brother, and his aunt Catherine "Cate" Bedel.
As to how he gets along with his brother, working side by side, he said, "We really don't work together all that much, having our own types of tax work we each like to do, so it's really just having him there to bounce questions off of."
Jason Raver joined the almost 70 year old real estate/bookkeeping/tax office seven years ago when it was still Smith, Semon, Hollowell and Bedel.
"Dick Hollowell retired, Bill Semon and Daryl Smith are our latest to retire, so now its a Bedel and two Ravers," said Jason, the older of the two Raver brothers in the firm.
"Eric is fantastic. He's actually been with us for about four years, and I spent the four years before that trying to get him to come to the firm," he explained. "We get along very, very well. There's no one I'd rather work with."
The principals for Raver & Bedel are now Catherine Bedel, Jason Raver and Eric Raver, with Patti Borgman, Brenda Chapman, Nicole Scheidler and Jacquie Buell as office staff.
Bedel & Raver, PC is located at 105 S. Broadway Street, Greensburg, and can be reached by phone at 812-663-8478.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.