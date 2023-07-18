INDIANAPOLIS – Beef & Boards current production of “Sophisticated Ladies” offers theatre patrons a chance to travel back in time to the ‘20s and ‘30s, the heydays of Harlem when nightclubs like The Apollo Theater and Cotton Club were the places to be for top-notch entertainment.
This production isn’t a traditional play designed to tell a story with a beginning, middle and end; rather, it’s a musical revue featuring the songs made famous by legendary jazz pianist and composer Duke Ellington.
The show features a very talented ensemble cast, but it could be argued the real star is the 8-piece orchestra that does Ellington’s compositions proud!
Songs featured in “Sophisticated Ladies” include “It Don’t Mean A Thing,” “A Train,” “I Got It Bad And That Ain’t Good,” and “Sophisticated Ladies,” but there are many others music fans will know and appreciate.
This show runs through Aug. 20. Tickets are nicely priced at $52.50 to $79.50 and include parking, the performance, select beverages, and Chef Larry Stoops’ delicious dinner buffet.
To purchase tickets, visit beefandboards.com or call the box office at 317-872-9664.
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre, currently celebrating its 50th anniversary, is located at 9301 Michigan Road on the north side of Indianapolis.
