GREENSBURG – Bob Schoettmer is a Crown Pointe resident who enjoys chatting and telling stories about where he’s been. He also loves to share his philosophies about life and learn about others.
“I went in the Army in ‘52 and came out in ‘54, when the Korean conflict was going on, but I was lucky I didn’t have to go there,” he said. “People tell me that Viet Nam was much worse than Korea, but I didn’t have to go, and I’m thankful.”
Perhaps one of the most intriguing things about his life is that his entire family – both on his grandfather’s and grandmother’s side – were from Germany before coming to the USA, but he didn’t learn this until just recently.
“My daughter has done research on our family, and their history is so extensive that she devotes over 135 pages to it,” he said.
As was often the case in the early 19th century, he was from a large family. Bob was the youngest of 10 children.
“I never knew a grandparent, nor did I know my dad. He died when I was 2,” he said.
His wife of nearly 64 years was Catherine Marie Schoettmer. Their life together technically started before he left for Germany; Bob gave her a ring and asked her to wait for him. And she did.
“I didn’t propose to her until I got ready to leave for basic training in 1952, and when I got back I didn’t waste any time,” he said. “We got married and started our life together pretty easily. We were very lucky to be surrounded by a large family, even though most of them are gone now.”
One of the things about Bob that is most compelling is that he’s lived a long, lucky life for 88 years.
“I still drive, but I just have a problem with balance so I use a walker,” he said. “The kids won’t let me drive in the city. If I have to go anywhere in the city, they drive. It’s crazy up there in Indianapolis, and I never liked driving in Cincy! But I like people, and I love to be around people whenever I can.”
Because he enjoys chatting, Bob will tell you the story of his career in grocery store management.
He worked for Marsh for 45 years, and as a store manager for 37 years. He spent two years in Rushville, and the rest of the time at the company’s Greensburg store.
“They were nice in Rushville, but when they asked me if I wanted to be a manager in Greensburg I said, ‘Yes, please!’” he said. “I started as a carry-out boy in 1948, and then I went into the service. I came back to them and worked for Marsh all my life. Even though I liked working in all the departments, my favorite part of managing a store was walking around and talking to all the customers. I loved people, and I love people, and that was good because people like that, and they would come back if you were nice to them. I think that what I want to be remembered by, I’d have to say. I’d like to remembered because of my love for people.”
When he retired, Bob got a handwritten letter from Bob Marsh thanking him for all his years with the company.
He credits his success with his belief that being nice to people always pays off in the long run.
“I think the biggest change between then and now, it’s about being nice to each other,” he said. “If you treat people good, they’ll treat you good. That’s how you run a successful business. You’re good to people, and when you raise new employees – even your own kids – you teach them that. If you’re nice to people, they’ll be nice to you.”
As a special thank you for their service to our nation, Crown Pointe Senior Living is hosting a free biscuits and gravy breakfast to honor local veterans.
Former military service personnel are invited to eat from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Feb. 6, the only cost being a call to 812-662-8888 to reserve a spot at a table in the local facility’s dining room.
Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP no later than Jan. 31 by either stopping by 1034 E. Crown Pointe Boulevard or by phone at the number mentioned above.
