GREENSBURG — Bell-ringers are still needed in the Greensburg-area for the Daily News Cheer Fund.
Cheer Fund has been a yearly tradition for the Daily News for 108 years.
The goal of the Cheer Fund has always been to bring the joy of Christmas to needy children and their families in Greensburg and Decatur County.
Without the help of fellow community members, the mission of providing presents, food, and clothing would not be possible. Essentially, it’s the combination of Decatur County and Greensburg families coming together for one common goal: sharing the giving spirit of the holidays.
Each year, there’s a new goal for Cheer Fund with this year’s being $49,500.
Last year, Cheer Fund raised $50,052 in donations which assisted 616 children and 218 families.
In 2017, $60,323 was raised, which assisted 785 children and 289 families.
The Cheer Fund record was in 2013 when $60,365 was raised, giving 867 children and 339 families much-need Christmas cheer.
Since 2007, Cheer Fund has raised more than $500,000 and has given Christmas assistance to more than 8,300 children and more than 3,100 families.
Currently, 179 families have been approved to receive Cheer Fund assistance. That equates to 492 kids in Decatur County receiving assistance.
Volunteers bell-ringers are still needed for Dec. 13 and Dec. 14.
“Right now, we have two days open we’d like to get filled,” Jenni Hanna said on behalf of the Cheer Fund. “The time they spend bell-ringing is up to the volunteers. We don’t recommend more than an hour to stand outside, but it’s up to the volunteers.”
Those interested in bell-ringing for the Cheer Fund are encouraged to contact the Daily News at 812-663-3111.They will then be given contact information for Hanna.
In the Westport area, Mike Gasper said they have plenty of volunteers ready to go.
“We’re in good shape,” Gasper said. “The South Decatur Key Club and the Westport Kiwanis Club will be participating. We’ve got a lot of volunteers, so we’re good to go.”
Monetary donations for the Cheer Fund are always greatly appreciated.
The Daily News urges anyone in a position to donate to do so now and help local families celebrate Christmas.
Donations can be made by coming into the Daily News office at 135 S. Franklin Street or by donating at a bell-ringing station.
The sooner donations are received, the sooner Cheer Fund will be able to calculate how much assistance they will be able to offer each family.
Those who are having a toy drive or food drive are also encouraged to contact the Daily News
For more information about how to get involved with the Daily News Cheer Fund, call 812-663-3111 or visit www.cheerfund.org.
