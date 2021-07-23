LOUISVILLE, Ky.- Bellarmine University has announced its dean's list for the spring 2021 semester. Bellarmine's dean's list recognizes students who receive a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
From Greensburg, Drew Comer and Kirsten Ricke were both honored with the recognition to the Dean's List.
Bellarmine University is an independent Catholic university in Louisville, Ky., preparing students for lives of leadership and service to others. Bellarmine offers more than 60 majors, as well as graduate and doctoral degrees. Forbes Magazine, the Princeton Review and U.S. News and World Report rank Bellarmine among the nation's best colleges. For more information, visit http://www.bellarmine.edu.
-Information provided.
