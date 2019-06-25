GREENSBURG – A lively crowd of colleagues, former students, family and loving friends recently gathered around a beloved local teacher for a well-earned retirement party.
Susan Apple, a Greensburg Elementary teacher with 43 years of service, retired in April and her send-off at City Hall (originally Billings Elementary school) was loving and sometimes bittersweet.
"I thought I would go one more year, but my legs told me it was time. So I went to the Teachers' Association and Mr. Hunter and told them I was retiring. Immediately, a weight was lifted from my shoulders, so I knew it was the right thing to do," Apple told the Daily News.
Apple is excited to travel west on a road trip with her daughter, and plans to go to Alaska later this year. Then, she plans to stay home and do what she's always wanted to do.
Apple resides a half-mile back on a gravel road, has dogs and two peacocks ("with one sitting on eggs right now," she said), eight guineas, and "lives in a beautiful log cabin, my dream," she explained. "I just want to watch the hummingbirds and live life."
Apple said she always knew she wanted to be a teacher. Her biggest influence was her Aunt Olive.
"She taught for years in the lower grades, and she always took me with her when she went on field trips. Most of them were to the farm to see the cows, and so teaching was a goal of mine since I was little," Apple said.
She worked from 16 as a waitress at the bowling alley her father owned. She saved her money, and bought her own first car (a white Mustang) with cash she earned as a waitress. "
"I loved that car!" she said.
Even though her father was a doctor, she worked to put herself through college.
"When I finished college, before I even put my application in, my old principal at Salem hired me. So, I taught there for 10 years first," she said. "But then Greensburg hired me, which was shocking because there were so many teachers on the market then. When they heard you had 10 years of experience then, you were done, because they wanted someone fresh out of college, but they hired me that day."
She admits being surprised and pleased knowing that Greensburg administrators were "willing to spend a little money" on her.
She continued to teach at Greensburg for the rest of her career.
Has teaching changed since she started 43 years ago?
"People ask me that all the time," she said. "I always tell people that teaching has changed, but the kids haven't."
