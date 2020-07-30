RUSHVILLE – Family and friends of Jeff Coon have organized a benefit to help relieve the financial burden on his family.
“Pulling for Jeff” will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at the New Salem Lions Club. There will be a pulled pork meal.
There will be entertainment throughout the day with a band, a cornhole tournament, bake sale, live/silent auction, face painting and more.
Jeff is a father, grandfather, son, brother-in-law, friend and neighbor to many in the community. His friends say he is always there to help anyone in any way he could. Now he is in need of help from the community.
In September of 2019, Jeff was diagnosed with a pineal gland brain tumor. He had his first brain surgery that same month. Unfortunately, Jeff has had six more surgeries.
Since his diagnosis, Jeff has spent more than 100 days in the care of doctors and nurses at Saint Vincent’s Hospital in Indianapolis. He completed his first round of radiation and his length of medical care is unknown.
Due to not being able to obtain insurance, the medical costs have placed a huge burden on his family. This benefit will help with the medical expenses.
There are many ways to support “Pulling for Jeff.” A gold sponsor is $200 or more. With the gold sponsorship, the business name will be on the back of the benefit T-shirt. Your logo will go on the banner displayed at the event and you will be recognized at the event.
A silver sponsor ($100 to $199) will have the business name on the back of the benefit shirt and the logo on the banner.
A bronze sponsor ($50 to $99) will have the business name on the back of the benefit shirt.
T-shirts are $15. The cost of the meal is $8 for adults and $5 for children under 5-years-old.
For more information, call Samantha Yarbrough at 765-561-6483. Sponsorship checks should be mailed to Samantha Yarbrough, 4800 S Beaver Rd, Glenwood, IN 46133.
