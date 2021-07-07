GREENSBURG – The fifth annual Jaylynn Strong benefit car show and chicken fry is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Rebekah Park on Greensburg’s east side.
Registration for the car show is from 9 to 11 a.m. at a cost of $20 and includes dinner.
The fried chicken dinner, which includes sides, a drink and dessert is $8.
A variety of cars, trucks and motorcycles will be on display throughout the day. There will also be live music by the Dusty Road Band, a bake sale, blood drive, raffles and family fun for everyone.
Jaylynn Mozingo is the daughter of Michael and Paige Mozingo. She is fighting Cerebral Palsy, Drevet Syndrome, Clostridium Difficile and leukemia. Her health concerns require frequent visits to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital where she has been a patient for several years.
According to her grandmother, Alberta Mozingo, benefits held on Jaylynn’s behalf help with medical expenses.
“She’s currently home, after a 10 day hospital stay in the GI unit at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, and continues to have weekly appointments at Major Hospital in Shelbyville,” Mozingo said.
Organizers of Saturday’s fundraiser are hoping for a big turnout and invite everyone to stop by, check out the vehicles on display, and get something to eat.
Those unable to attend Saturday’s fundraiser may donate to the Jaylynn Strong account at Napoleon State Bank.
Questions may be directed to Jeff Friend at 812-560-5011, Alberta Mozingo at 812-593-6718, or Brian Walterman at 812-560-8186.
