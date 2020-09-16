GREENSBURG — Motorcycle enthusiasts and others willing to help a physically disabled man in need are encouraged to participate in a benefit ride Saturday (Sept. 19) that will travel from Greensburg to Rabbit Hash, Kentucky and back.
Members of the Widows Sons OBLIGATED Chapter of Greensburg Masonic Lodge No. 36 are sponsoring the benefit, but it’s open to everyone with an interest in participating.
“We welcome motorcycles that are a minimum of 350cc or larger, and all types of vehicles are welcome,” said ride co-organizer Rick Sasser.
Proceeds will benefit Scott Wade of Shelbyville. The 26-year-old was born without legs and has outgrown his prosthesis, forcing him to whittle on them to make them fit, according to Sasser.
Registration for the ride will take place from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the Greensburg Wendy’s restaurant at the intersection of Ind. 3 and Broadway Street. The ride itself gets underway at 11 a.m.
The cost is $20 for a single rider or $25 for a rider and passenger, payable during registration.
Those who can’t make the ride but would like to donate may do so by sending a check or money order to: Rick Sasser, 807 W. Seventh St., Greensburg, IN 47240. Make the check/money order payable to: Widows Sons OBLIGATED Chapter.
“Scott was a patient at Shiners Hospital for Children until he was 21, and we just want to help him get new prosthesis so he will be able to walk without discomfort,” Sasser said. “This is what we do as Widow Sons and Masons, help those in need. We hope people will come out and help support this worthy cause.”
Ride participants will meet at the Greensburg Eagles upon their return where there will be a 50/50 drawing, meal, fellowship and more.
For more information, contact Pat “Tinker” Durbin, President of Widows Sons OBLIGATED Chapter, at 812-614-8655 or Rick “Mad Dog” Sasser, Vice President of Widows Sons OBLIGATED Chapter, at 812-593-1804.
