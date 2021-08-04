RUSHVILLE - Rushville Consolidated High School Broadcasting Teacher Jacob Bentley was awarded the Laughlin Teaching Award and a $1,000 check at the opening meeting for Rush County Schools earlier this week.
The Laughlin Family Memorial Fund Scholarship is an annual award in memory of Ida Barnes Laughlin, the mother of five elementary teachers and grandmother and great-grandmother of many more teachers.
The criteria for the award is as follows:
- The person must have exhibited, during the past school year, outstanding talent and dedication to the profession of teaching. This dedication may have been manifested by one or more students toward whom that teacher’s efforts were directed during the past school year.
- This person must have been able to inspire students to improve their scholastic records during the past school year.
Rush County Schools Superintendent Dr. Matt Vance and Rush County Community Foundation Executive Director Alisa Winters joined RCHS Principal Rob Hadley in presenting the award to Bentley. And much to Bentley's surprise, members of his family were in the balcony for the presentation.
