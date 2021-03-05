COLUMBUS - Until we know that we can safely return to the in-person groups, we will provide confidential on-screen Zoom group meetings. These support groups are open to anyone who has experienced a loss, not only the families that were cared for by Our Hospice
The times and days of groups are as follows:
Weekly - Beginning Again Group - for anyone who has lost a loved one.
• Tuesdays
• Afternoon group: 2:00-3:30pm
• Evening group: 5:30-7:00pm
Monthly - Wings for the Journey group – for anyone who has experienced the death of a child (of any age).
• Third Tuesday: 7:00-8:30pm
Monthly - Transformers – for children 5-12 and their families who experienced the death of a person near to them whether they received hospice services or not.
• Second Thursday of each month from 4:30-5:30 PM.
You may choose whichever group and time works best for you. Please download the Zoom app on any smart device (smart phone, laptop, computer, tablet) and participate in a confidential, virtual group.
Our Hospice Bereavement Specialist, David Dopson, can send instructions for downloading the app, assist with questions, and get you pre-registered. David can be contacted by phone at 812-314-8096 or email wdopson@crh.org
