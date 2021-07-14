GREENSBURG – Leah Baute and Ella Kate Stewart are both 10 years old and going into the fifth grade. They’ve both been in 4-H for two years, and they both showed cattle at the 2021 Decatur County 4-H Fair.
In addition, to hear them tell it they are “best friends forever.”
The pair were recently kicking around in the Livestock Barn with their mothers and talked about their friendship and their animals.
“My cow has gone home already, but I’m helping Ella Kate with hers today,” explained Leah. “And we’re working with my heifer, Stella,” said Ella Kate.
The two bubble with excitement as they share details about their cattle and their friendship. They both hope to be showing all the way to their 10-year membership in 4-H.
They’ve learned a great deal in their two years with 4-H – about getting an animal ready for the fair, about being best friends, and a little about life, too.
“I learned that you have to work together to make something good happen, and it’s a lot of teamwork,” said Ella Kate. “To get them ready for the show, we have to rinse them off, halter break them, and teach them how to walk and how to wear the halter and get used to it.”
When asked questions, they would sometimes interrupt each other to make sure they were saying just the right thing.
But it’s OK, because they’re bff’s.
Both love animals and want to continue showing them, but they also have animals as pets as home.
“We’ve got lots of barn cats at home,” said Leah.
As they showed off their cattle (“That’s named Ed. He’s not mine, but he looks a lot like mine,” said Leah) each would share the finer points of cattle rearing and “harvesting” (yes, it means what you think it means!), and they would again interrupt to help the other better explain it.
But it’s OK, because they’re bff’s.
“Well, there’s a lot of bathing that happens, but you also have to exercise them and and brush them, feed them, water them,” said Ella Kate. “We have to blow dry them after they’ve been bathed,” said Leah.
Leah said that she likes animals for the most part because they’re fluffy. “They also calm me down a lot,” she said.
“I like to go hang out with them,” said Ella Kate.
What do the girls want to be when they grow up?
“I don’t know yet, but I know that I want to work with animals,” said Ella Kate.
“Yeah, me too!” agreed Lead, nodding her head and laughing along with Ella Kate.
The two laugh quite a bit together.
And that’s okay, because they’re bff’s.
