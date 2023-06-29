CONNERSVILLE - Experience the extraordinary and explore Indiana’s cultural heritage at Indiana Artisan IN Connersville, an exhibit of some of the state’s best work by painters, fiber artists, woodworkers and photographers and more.
Artists from Lake Michigan to the Ohio River will participate in this exhibit, including local rug hooker Tracy Burns.
Whitewater Valley Arts Association, 402 N. Central Ave., Connersville, will host the July 14 to Aug. 4 exhibit. The gallery is open 11 a.m to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Indiana Artisan IN Connersville will give collectors an opportunity to add top-quality, Indiana-made work to their collections.
Art will be for sale, and admission is free.
Complimentary parking is available near the Whitewater Valley Arts Association Gallery.
The public is invited to an opening reception, 5 to 8 p.m. July 14.
In addition to a wood carving demonstration by Indiana Artisan Kevin Harvey, downtown Connersville activities that evening will include an Art Stroll led by Healthy Fayette County, starting at 6th Street and Central Avenue, and the Historic Connersville Canal House and the Fayette County Historical Museum will be open.
Indiana Artisan has, at the direction of the state legislature, identified and recognized the best in Hoosier craftsmanship for more than a decade.
Earning the Indiana Artisan designation for art, fine craft, or small-batch food and beverage is akin to being awarded the Good Housekeeping seal of approval. Currently, the work of 213 creatives from 56 Indiana counties holds the honor.
The exhibit is funded in part by the Indiana Arts Commission.
