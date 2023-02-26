BATESVILLE – Mayor Mike Bettice gave his final State of the City address Tuesday evening at Batesville Middle School.
He shared with a few dozen members of the public an update on the past, current and future goings-on with the city.
First, Mayor Bettice discussed the resignations of Jim Fritsch from District 3 and Bill Flannery from the at-large position on the city council. Beth Enneking filled the District 3 position and Melissa Tucker filled the at-large position.
One city position is currently empty and that is of the city court judge. Judge John Kellerman submitted his resignation to the governor on January 11 and the city is waiting on the governor’s decision for an appointment to that court. For now, cases are being funneled to Franklin or Ripley County courts.
Next he discussed city leadership, which did not change. Many of those city leaders were involved in the extensive sales process of the manufacturing “shell building” to IKIO Lighting this past summer. Mayor Bettice thanked Andy Saner, Sarah Lamping, Kevin McGuire, Kevin Campbell, Bill Narwold and Paul Gates for their help in that process.
“June 16 of this past summer was the day we closed on the shell building,” Mayor Bettice said, smiling. “And for that, I deserve a round of applause.”
This particular slide in the Powerpoint presentation was labeled, “Shell-abration.”
Mayor Bettice went into detail on the many construction projects completed in coordination with the Community Crossings Matching Grants as well as city projects and state-funded projects. He estimated about $7.5 million has gone into the streets throughout the city of Batesville over the last seven years, only about $2 million of which came from the city.
Last year, the city was forced to redistrict after the 2020 census information came back and revealed the population had surpassed 7,000 and the districts needed to be made more even. Additionally, the way voting has long taken place in Batesville has changed so that voters will now only vote for their district’s councilperson and the at-large position rather than all five council members. Voters will still be able to vote for mayor, clerk-treasurer and judge as well.
Collaborations from the past year included the new skatepark. The project came from Dr. Amy Carpenter and the Batesville Area Skatepark Advocacy Group. The INDOT Trail Project connecting Brum Woods to Beech Grove and the INDOT project to repave Highway 229 through the city were additional collaborations last year.
Another important bit of progress was the creation of the Discover Batesville website headed up by Tricia Miller.
“Discover Batesville was a website that we put together as a way to market the city of Batesville,” Bettice said. “It’s painfully obvious that people are moving from the larger, metropolitan areas back to smaller, suburban, rural areas. ... We would like to be the beneficiaries of some of those people who are looking for a new, safe space to live.”
Upcoming projects include slip lining wastewater pipes, a cost-effective alternative to replacing the pipes, downtown water main replacements, rehabilitation of the Batesville Memorial Pool’s mechanical room, and updating the Development and Construction Standards Manual for the city. The city will also be undertaking a third round of veteran banners, standard street lighting in the downtown, electric vehicle charging stations downtown and park improvement projects.
Finances were discussed next and can be found at https://batesvilleindiana.us/government/mayor/ for more detailed information. Importantly, since 2016, the city has only spent more money than its brought in one year: 2018. Every other year, the city has operated in the black.
Mayor Bettice expects some issues to arise in the future from the Coalition for a Drug Free Batesville losing their $125,000 federal funding in September 2024. Additionally, the Indiana State Police is raising their pay about 20% more than Batesville, which could cause Batesville police to choose to work for the state police instead. Finally, Mayor Bettice worries about rising inflation resulting in higher interest rates and causing a potential recession.
Former Judge and Utility Service Board member Hank Pictor was thanked for his 18 years of service.
Dave Raver was acknowledged for his 37 years on the Planning and Zoning Commission, including 26 years as president.
Lastly, Don Karbowski was honored for his 24 years as a Common Council member and 20 years as Parks and Recreation Board member.
“I have been honored to be the mayor of the city of Batesville,” Bettice said. “It is one of those things that I never dreamed of doing but am glad I’ve done. We’ve done a lot over the last few years, and I say we on purpose because we have great employees who really care about the city and do so much on a daily basis to make sure we are doing the right things. Over the last seven years, we have gotten a lot of things done.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.