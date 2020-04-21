Beware of COVID-19-related scams

GREENSBURG – With stimulus monies being distributed across the nation and COVID-19 causing disruptions to daily lives, more and more scams are being reported.
With that said, Greensburg Police Department Chief Brendan Bridges has offered some words of advice to the community. Bridges said they have received a couple of calls regarding these related scams.
“If they do not recognize the number then do not answer,” Bridges said. “If they do answer and someone begins asking for personal information or about stimulus money, they need to hang up immediately. No one should be giving any information out to anyone.”
Older community members may be more at risk for these scams. The police chief said it is important to notify them, and let them know what is going on.
“The biggest thing is educating them,” Bridges said. “Let your loved ones know that the IRS is not calling for stimulus money. Educate them to not answer the phone if it is coming from a number that you do not recognize. If it is important or a family member is trying to reach them, they will leave a voicemail.”
Bridges said there are two things you can do if you receive a suspicious call or email.
“You can do one of two things: You can call the Greensburg Police Department to make officers aware of the possible scam so that we can get that information out to other community members,” Bridges said. “The second would to be to contact the Indiana Attorney General’s Office at 317-232-6201.”
Greensburg Mayor Joshua Marsh and City Hall also recently provided information to the Daily News about COVID-19-related scams.
Marsh said that coronavirus-related scams can range from cancelled travel and vacation refunds, to mobile donations, to funding requests for organizations, to churches asking for assistance, and even to health officials with false virus information and IRS imposter requesting direct deposit information for stimulus checks.
“It’s unfortunate that there are people out there taking advantage of people during this crisis,” Marsh said previously. “Scammers are attempting to take advantage of those who are the most vulnerable in our community. I encourage all residents to be aware and stay vigilant as we continue to fight coronavirus.”
Marsh reiterated and encouraged residents to utilize the following tips from the Office of the Indiana Attorney General to prevent being scammed:
• Carefully inspect the email addresses in all messages landing in your inbox.
• Treat with caution any emails or texts with subject lines or information about the coronavirus.
• Avoid clicking on links in unsolicited emails and be wary of email attachments.
• Use trusted, legitimate government websites to obtain up-to-date information.
• Don’t reveal personal or financial information via email, text message or over the phone.
• Verify the authenticity of a charity before donating money.
• Don’t answer phone calls from unfamiliar phone numbers.
• Read guidelines offered by the Federal Trade Commission on avoiding phishing scams.
