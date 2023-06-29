GREENSBURG – Decatur County Sheriff Bill Meyerrose recently issued a scam alert regarding multiple instances of fraudulent offers of rental properties on Facebook Marketplace.
The release states that these homes are not for rent, as advertised, and are actually owned and occupied.
The sheriff suggests you do not send money through an app or provide gift card information to anyone without first confirming the home is for rent.
This can be done by asking to see the home first or confirming that the person is the legitimate owner of the home or is otherwise authorized to rent it.
The release states that the person or persons behind these scams are using legitimate local names but the email addresses involved are fraudulent.
Anyone with questions or who is in need of assistance is encouraged to contact the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office at (812) 222-4911 before exchanging pertinent information associated with an application or the exchange of money.
