Beyond the Label Autism Services, a leading provider of specialized treatment for autism and developmental disabilities, is celebrating 10 years of practice.
Looking back, BTL is extending a “Thank You” to those who have been a part of flourishing their services throughout the state.
BTL opened its doors in 2013, starting in Shelby County. It has since expanded into various counties throughout Indiana. Some of the most served counties include Marion, Hancock, Johnson, Rush, Decatur, Bartholomew, Jackson and Jennings.
Over the past decade, staying true to its foundation has been essential to BTL’s vision. Their foundation cultivates a locally sourced, all natural, and compassionately grown Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) model.
ABA therapy aims to improve socially significant behaviors by using scientifically based principles and procedures, helping patients succeed and reach their full potential.
With BTL’s roots planted firmly as a very natural, engaging approach, creating behavior programs which promote positive, proactive, and productive changes has been critical.
The staff’s intentional focus and steadfast commitment is immediately felt by families served and makes an incredible impact in each child’s ability to truly thrive.
“I believe we are all called to do purposeful work in life,” BTL founder Dr. Melissa Poe, DBH, BCBA, said. “Our true calling isn’t necessarily the work itself, though. It’s the way these individuals with autism mold and shape us each day into kinder, gentler, more compassionate human beings.”
BTL recognizes that a decade of services would not have been possible without the support and encouragement from the people across the surrounding communities.
“Reflecting upon the past decade has been very humbling. Our team feels very honored, privileged, and appreciative of the opportunities to have worked closely with resource agencies, autism support groups, and so many very devoted families along the way. It is because of these meaningful collaborations that we have been able to enhance the quality of life for these kids, adolescents, and young adults working so hard every day, with us,” Dr. Poe said.
Currently, BTL offers treatment and family support primarily in-homes and in-schools across Central and Southeastern Indiana, as well as in their clinic-based models for families surrounding Shelbyville and Rushville.
If you are interested in enrolling in Beyond the Label’s services, visit www.btlautism.com to fill out a registration form. Employment opportunities are also listed on the website under Career Opportunities.
BTL encourages you to follow their Facebook page as they plan to highlight many of the resource agencies and support groups which have been integral along the way.
About BLT
Beyond the Label Autism Services is a behavior support training center originally based in Shelby County, Indiana.
It was founded in 2013 to cultivate effective Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) treatment as outpatient services for families touched by autism and other developmental disabilities.
Its mission is to pinpoint treatment that moves past its patient’s diagnosis and to maximize their potential through in-home or in-community services across central and southeastern Indiana.
BTL also offers a clinic-based model for families in or surrounding Shelbyville and Rushville.
