BFD hires new full-time firefighter/paramedic

BATESVILLE - Batesville Fire & Rescue announced the hiring of Abigail Burris for the position of firefighter/paramedic.
Burris was sworn in by Batesville Mayor Mike Bettice at the city council meeting on Monday, October 12.
Burris joins Batesville Fire & Rescue after serving as a paramedic with Columbus Regional Health.
The 2008 Milan High School graduate also attended and graduated from the Franciscan Health Paramedic program in Greenwood last year.
“I am really excited to be serving the community my boys are growing up in and where my family lives,” Burris said. “This was my ultimate goal as I’ve always wanted to help people and be able to do this at home serving my own community.”
Burris resides in New Point with her husband, Christopher, and two children, Ryan, 13, and Trent, 10.
