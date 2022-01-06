BATESVILLE — The Batesville Historical Center’s “All Aboard” Train exhibit ends Saturday, more than two months after its debut in October.
The center will be closed until the first week of March to prepare its upcoming exhibit featuring uniforms and artifacts of wars dating back to World War I.
According to BHC curator Carolyn Dieckmann, more than 1,600 people visited the free-will donation train exhibit this holiday season. This was the third year for the “All Aboard.”
“It was over the top successful,” Dieckmann said. “The exhibit has gotten bigger and better every year and we made a lot of memories this year.”
Volunteers Lloyd Fledderman, Joe and Betsy Bauer and Janet Maple helped Dieckmann set up the train displays. More than a dozen other volunteers keep the BHC up and running year-round.
Batesville High School’s Art Department painted backdrops for several of the displays.
Candy Washburn volunteers at the Batesville Historical Center four hours on the first Thursday of each month. She’s been volunteering her time to the center for years.
“Usually they shut down in January and February, but they wanted to run the train exhibit longer,” Washburn said. “Between travel and Covid, some people couldn’t come, but we’ve had quite a lot of people in.”
Washburn said the historical center used to utilize the library annex before they found a home in their current building. The building was a private home before being renovated into the historical center. It had also previously been a doctor’s office and already had a handicap-accessible entrance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.