BATESVILLE - Members of the Batesville High School Class of 2022 celebrated the end of their high school experience with a graduation ceremony Saturday morning in the BHS gym. The auditorium featured a live stream of the event for the convenience of the crowd as the 167 graduates received their diplomas.
The ceremony opened with the BHS band playing the processional as graduates entered the gym. The Batesville Singers performed two songs before Principal Andy Allen welcomed the graduates and their friends and families to the celebration.
In addition to faculty, school board members and the public, the Class of 2022 was joined by both the BHS graduating Class of 1972 and the Class of 1970. 1972 Class Representative Ron Prickel spoke to this year's graduating class.
Prickel asked Batesville grads to record their definition of success. The overwhelming theme of their answers was that success depends more on happiness than financial aspects of life.
"I contend that success is a matter of perspective," Prickel said. "I was lucky in my career. I produced television documentaries for the PBS television station in Bloomington, Indiana."
Of his 11 Emmy nominations, Prickel won five; one of those was placed in the archive of American Broadcasting in the Library of Congress.
He indicated that this was his most prestigious accomplishment in his own eyes and went on to say that many of his graduating classmates likely earned more money than he did in his own career while also noting that nurses and doctors save lives. He contended that success can be found in any career.
André Gide wrote, “Man is more interesting than men. God made him and not them in his image. Each one is more precious than all.” Prickel cited this quote before telling the class that [if that quote is true] each individual student is a precious commodity of unique individuality and divine opportunity.
Next, Salutatorian Emily Meyer donned her golden tassel and addressed her classmates one final time. Meyer expressed gratitude to the crowd for supporting each of the graduates throughout their high school careers.
Valedictorian Vicky Zheng's speech was similar to Meyer's and she ended with a Dr. Seuss "Oh the Places You'll Go" recitation.
Both Zheng and Meyer were awarded the Paul and Thelma (Lamping) Grossman Scholarship for a total of $2,850 each. John Grossman presented the annual award his parents set up 20 years ago.
Student Council President Brayleigh Patterson and Senior Class Representative Shelby Westerfeld assisted faculty and school leaders with the presentation of diplomas to their classmates.
More than 70 BHS seniors earned a year of college credits through Ivy Tech Community College, which translates to roughly $1 million in savings on college tuition, room and board and text books. These students will begin college as sophomores.
Additional BHS Class of 2022 accomplishments included: three students enlisted in the United States Armed Forces, 18 students pursuing a two-year college/technical track, 86 students pursuing a four-year college track, one Ripley County Lilly winner and 20 students graduating with both a high school diploma and an associate's degree through Batesville's Ivy Tech program.
