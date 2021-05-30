BATESVILLE - Family and friends of the Batesville High School Class of 2021 filled the gymnasium on Saturday for the 111th Commencement as this year’s graduates were honored and received their diplomas.
After the graduates entered the gymnasium, nine members of the Class of 2021 who are entering military service led the attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance.
The Batesville Singers and The Star Spangled Banner and the song “You Raise Me Up” as a tribute to the graduates of 2021.
Principal Andrew Allen welcomed all in attendance and praised the students for their work throughout this difficult year. The challenges were put in front of the class with the pandemic and the students responded time and time again to adapt and overcome the challenges to get to this Saturday - graduation day.
The Class of 1971 was recognized and a member of that class spoke and encouraged the newest graduates of BHS.
Class of 2021 Salutatorian Anna Gerth addressed the crowd and reminded her classmates that they survived not only high school, but the pandemic.
Class of 2021 Valedictorian Trysta Vierling was next to speak and she reflected on the years at BHS and shared some memories that her classmates shared with her. She told her fellow graduates the memories that they made will hold them together.
Gerth and Vierling were awarded the Paul and Thelma (Lamping) Grossman Scholarship Award.
The graduates then crossed the stage to receive their diplomas and made the final act of the day, changing of the tassels. Members of the Class of 2021 are now a part of the group of BHS alumni.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.