BATESVILLE – Batesville High School (BHS) announced applications, both first year and renewal, for the Nora E. Wonning Scholarship Fund are available online at: https://batesvilleinschools.com/bhs or www.oldenburgacademy.org.
If you cannot access the scholarships, please contact BHS at 812-934-4384 or Oldenburg Academy at 812-934-4440.
The purpose of the scholarship fund is to provide college scholarships for the residents within the Batesville Community School Corporation (BCSC). Complete information about the scholarship is available with the application.
Completed typed applications, along with required attachments (transcript & essay), are due to BHS Principal Andy Allen no later than 4 p.m., April 15, 2021.
Renewal applications: In order to be eligible for consideration of a renewal of the Nora E. Wonning Scholarship Trust Fund, a student must complete an application, be a full-time student and have maintained a 2.5 on a 4.0 scale cumulative grade point average.
