GREENSBURG – The State Board of Accounts has recommended that employees of the City of Greensburg be paid bi-weekly as opposed to the weekly pay employees currently receive.
During a recent Greensburg City Council meeting, Greensburg City Clerk-Treasurer Brenda Dwenger addressed the matter.
“We are being audited as part of a regular annual process, and the auditor has suggested that Greensburg city employees move to bi-weekly payroll,” Dwenger said. “Therefore, when they’re auditing, they’re not auditing 150 employees at 52 weeks, but rather 150 employees at 26 weeks.”
Dwenger continued, saying that the auditor recommended that this start on the first Friday in October, making Oct. 2 the day city employees would start the new system. Council member Vietta McKenzie suggested the move be put off until the first of next year.
Dwenger said that with every W-2 and 1099 due in January, waiting until then to change to a bi-weekly payroll system would be “an accounting nightmare.”
Dwenger said because October marks the beginning of the fourth quarter, making the switch then would allow her office time to set up and then roll the process over into the new year.
The clerk-treasurer said her office compared the two approaches “side by side” and there would be no loss of income to any employee were the change to be enacted.
Council member Jamie Cain advocated the change being made at the beginning of 2021’s second quarter.
When asked why the change has not been advised before, Dwenger explained that the current audit was being conducted by a different auditor.
“I’m just here to present the recommendation,” she said.
McKenzie then asked for comment from the department heads.
“They’ve been hearing this coming, and I wondered how they are adjusting to it,” McKenzie said.
Greensburg Fire Chief Stoermer, Greensburg Police Chief Bridges, and Greensburg Water Supervisor Rick Denney concurred with each other stating that their employees had asked many questions about it and were largely opposed to the change.
Cain proposed tabling the discussion until the change date could be decided, all employees could have their questions answered satisfactorily, and it was most advantageous for the clerk-treasurer’s office; the motion carried.
