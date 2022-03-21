GREENSBURG — Representatives of the local art community and the Greensburg Quilting Club recently asked the Decatur County Commissioners for permission to hang a large banner on the north side exterior of the Decatur County Courthouse announcing Decatur County’s Bicentennial.
The banner will feature a quilt design by a special task force comprised of representatives from the Greensburg Quilt Club and the Art on the Square Gallery, with the finished quilt hung in the halls of the Decatur County Courthouse for all to enjoy.
Artists and quilters Susan Wilson, Nancy Derheimer, Susan Wantz, Rita Hellmich, Cathy Chmiel, Judy Glore and Margaret Parker put together the unfinished quilt top including a block to represent a cardinal (Indiana’s state bird), the official Indiana State Quilt block, and a specially created block newly created for the project representing Greensburg. The blocks circle around a painting by noted Decatur County artist Judy Glore of the historic Decatur County Courthouse itself.
Speaking to Commissioners Koors, Emsweller and Beuning, quilter and artist Nancy Derheimer explained the two-part project: “We hope to turn this into a quilt and hanging it in the courthouse, but also copy this, making a banner that we can hang outside the courthouse.”
Derheimer said that the finances she and her cohorts were able to gather would determine the actual size of the banner, which will be measured and created of an appropriate scale by local company Green Signs.
Derheimer mentioned the quilt block specifically created by her group representing the county, saying that many local quilters were waiting for the pattern to be produced, allowing them to use it in their own quilted renditions.
The commissioners granted permission to continue with the project, asking about the size of the actual finished project.
Derheimer said it was her wish to see “Decatur County Bicentennial” or something similar at the top of the finished vinyl project.
All three commissioners were supportive of the project and granted the group permission to continue with the project to completion.
Later in the day, the Visitors Commission (Tourism) offered to partner with the artists in getting the banner done in the appropriate scale for maximum effect, volunteering to fund the project.
According to Deiwert, Green Signs has already captured the high-definition image of the quilt in preparation for use in the banner-making software.
“As Tourism, our mission is pretty broad. If it promotes tourism in the county then we are more than happy to assist, and this is a great project,” said Deiwert.
Deiwert said the goal for the completion of the project, which also includes using the quilt design in the light post banners circling the square as well, is mid-May.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.