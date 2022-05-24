Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Showers and a few thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 82F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.