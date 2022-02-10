GREENSBURG - In conjunction with this year's bicentennial celebration in Decatur County, an effort is underway to recognize and honor some of the people who have contributed to making Greensburg, Decatur County, the United States of America and even the world a better place.
Local educator John Pratt said he is excited to announce details regarding the 2022 Decatur County Bicentennial Banner Project.
"I have looked in awe of Batesville's Veteran's Banner Project and this will be similar," Pratt said. "The banners will be placed on Lincoln Street and in downtown Greensburg. Our wonderful donors will be acknowledged soon, once we are at 100%. In total, we hope to place 76 of them."
Pratt envisions roughly 75% of the banners will feature historically significant veterans such as Sandusky's Fred Marlowe, who single-handedly captured 84 German soldiers in 1918 and received the Distinguished Service Cross.
The other 25% of the planned banners will feature other people from the community who have made historically significant contributions in other fields such Oscar Ewing, who was President Truman's Federal Security Administrator and is known as the Father of Medicare.
"Each banner will tell a story," Pratt said. "I love this as a great tool to share the amazing contributions made by Decatur Countians for our youth to learn and appreciate."
Pratt's goal is to have the banners in place by Memorial Day.
"We owe every veteran a debt of gratitude, but only a few can be chosen," he said. "Do you have someone to nominate?"
All nominations must be made in writing and sent to jopratt@greensburg.k12.in.us. Please include as much information the person being nominated as possible.
The nomination deadline is February 25.
In related news, Pratt reports a recent effort to gather community nominations for Decatur County top 200 athletes of all time was a success.
He reminds Daily News readers that a public gathering to recognize those nominees is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, April 23, in the Greensburg Community High School gym.
