RUSHVILLE - The City of Rushville and Rush County Bicentennial Committee are excited to announce a new program titled Bicentennial Bargain Days.

Businesses and restaurants will offer a variety of discounts, deals, or bicentennial specials the week leading up to the bicentennial celebration on September 17.

This promotion runs from Sunday, September 11, to Saturday, September 17.

“I am so excited for this project,” city intern and lead on the program Nicholas Neuman said. “Bicentennial Bargain Days will serve as an opportunity to celebrate Rush County and the local businesses within it.”

The goal of this project is to increase the influx of community participation and community pride as Rush County citizens celebrate the past 200 years of Rush County's success. This project encourages more people to shop local as the community celebrates its bicentennial year.

These deals/specials will only be offered during the one week of Bicentennial Bargain Days.

A business will provide a good or service at a reduced price or with a creative stimulation for the week of Bicentennial Bargain Days. Examples include providing a 20.22% discount across the whole store, reduced price on a certain item, offering an item at 18.22% of its normal cost, two meals for $18.22, etc.

Read below for those participating in the Bicentennial Bargain Days and visit these business the week of September 17 to join in on some bicentennial savings!

Tweedy Lumber

Vogel’s Florist & Landscaping

3rd Street Décor

Elizabeth’s Keepsakes

Rushville Pharmacy

Illusions

Hubler Auto

Princess Theater

Wearhouse Resale Boutique

Rushville Family Dental

Corner Restaurant

Pizza King

Ride Rush

Mocha Moose

Fishmoon

Justrite

Leading Edge Design

Still Stylish

East Hill Cemetery

Mezcal

Rushville Nutrition

The Engagement Ring

Small Town Sports

The City of Rushville will continue to promote the participating businesses and their discounts or specialty items through a series of social media posts. Make sure to follow the City of Rushville and Rush County Chamber of Commerce to stay updated on the bargain days!

