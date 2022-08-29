RUSHVILLE - The City of Rushville and Rush County Bicentennial Committee are excited to announce a new program titled Bicentennial Bargain Days.
Businesses and restaurants will offer a variety of discounts, deals, or bicentennial specials the week leading up to the bicentennial celebration on September 17.
This promotion runs from Sunday, September 11, to Saturday, September 17.
“I am so excited for this project,” city intern and lead on the program Nicholas Neuman said. “Bicentennial Bargain Days will serve as an opportunity to celebrate Rush County and the local businesses within it.”
The goal of this project is to increase the influx of community participation and community pride as Rush County citizens celebrate the past 200 years of Rush County's success. This project encourages more people to shop local as the community celebrates its bicentennial year.
These deals/specials will only be offered during the one week of Bicentennial Bargain Days.
A business will provide a good or service at a reduced price or with a creative stimulation for the week of Bicentennial Bargain Days. Examples include providing a 20.22% discount across the whole store, reduced price on a certain item, offering an item at 18.22% of its normal cost, two meals for $18.22, etc.
Read below for those participating in the Bicentennial Bargain Days and visit these business the week of September 17 to join in on some bicentennial savings!
Tweedy Lumber
Vogel’s Florist & Landscaping
3rd Street Décor
Elizabeth’s Keepsakes
Rushville Pharmacy
Illusions
Hubler Auto
Princess Theater
Wearhouse Resale Boutique
Rushville Family Dental
Corner Restaurant
Pizza King
Ride Rush
Mocha Moose
Fishmoon
Justrite
Leading Edge Design
Still Stylish
East Hill Cemetery
Mezcal
Rushville Nutrition
The Engagement Ring
Small Town Sports
The City of Rushville will continue to promote the participating businesses and their discounts or specialty items through a series of social media posts. Make sure to follow the City of Rushville and Rush County Chamber of Commerce to stay updated on the bargain days!
