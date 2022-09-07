RUSHVILLE - The City of Rushville and Rush County Bicentennial Committee are excited to announce the deals for the “Bicentennial Bargain Days” program.
Businesses and restaurants will offer a variety of discounts, deals, or bicentennial specials the week leading up to the bicentennial celebration on September 17. This promotion runs from Sunday, September 11, to Saturday, September 17.
Read below for the participating Bicentennial Bargain Days Deals. Visit these businesses the week of September 17 to get your bicentennial savings!
Tweedy Lumber – 20.22% off specific item chosen by store.
Vogel’s Florist and Landscaping – 22% off entire purchase.
3rd Street Décor – Daily 18 to 22% discount on varying items.
Elizabeth’s Keepsakes – $2 off 27 oz. or larger Vandleberry and Crossroads candles.
Rushville Pharmacy – 20.22% off all Rushville T-shirts and sweatshirts along with super buys at sidewalk sales.
Illusions – 20% off all boutique and tanning lotions.
Hubler Auto – $49.95 synthetic oil change, free alignment check, and employee pricing.
Princess Theater – $9.17 for adult movie ticket.
Wearhouse Resale Boutique – 20.22% discount on entire store.
Rushville Family Dental – 20.22% discount for professional teeth whitening services (including in-office treatment followed by take home touch up trays).
Corner Restaurant – Daily discounts and special prices on meals.
Pizza King – 14" two item pizza for $20.22 and $22 gift card to 200th customer.
Ride Rush – Free rides (in town).
Mocha Moose – Special Hackleman’s Quencher/Comfort Italian Cream Soda for $3.
Fishmoon – $1 off 1822 draft beer.
Justrite – Two chicken and waffles meals (with coffee) for $20.22, new chicken wrap for $2.22, and small French fry for $2.22.
Leading Edge Design – Spin the wheel savings.
Still Stylish Consignment Store – 22% discount off entire store.
East Hill Cemetery – $100 discount on certificates of burial rights.
Rushville Nutrition – $2 discount on Lion up, Rise up Rushville, and Willkie teas.
Mezcal – Mention "Bicentennial" at checkout to receive $3 off $25 food purchase or $7 off $50 food purchase (excluding alcohol).
The Engagement Ring – Free pearl bracelet with purchase of $99 or more.
Dairy Queen - BOGO Blizzard on September 16, 1, and 18.
All participating businesses will have a flyer outside of their store/establishment with the deal that they are offering.
Make sure to stop by these businesses during the week of September 17 as Rushville shows its support to the Rush County community during its 200th year!
