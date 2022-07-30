RUSHVILLE – The City of Rushville and Rush County Bicentennial Committee are excited to announce a new program called Bicentennial Bargain Days.
Businesses and restaurants will offer a variety of discounts, deals or bicentennial specials the week leading up to the bicentennial celebration on September 17.
This promotion runs from Sunday, September 11 to Saturday, September 17. If there is great interest in the program, it will be extended through Saturday, September 24.
The goal of this project is to increase the influx of community participation and community pride as we celebrate the past 200 years of Rush County success. Ideally, this project will encourage more people to shop local as we celebrate our bicentennial year.
For the businesses, these deals or specials would only be offered during the one (potentially two) week(s) of Bicentennial Bargain Days.
Specials
Ideally, a business or restaurant would create a new item that would only be available during the week of Bicentennial Bargain Days.
Bargains
A business would provide a good or service at a reduced price for the week of Bicentennial Bargain Days.
Examples include providing a 20.22% discount if they come into the building wearing a bicentennial T-shirt or button, giving away a bicentennial keychain with purchase, offering an item at 18.22% of its normal cost, or two meals for $18.22.
The City of Rushville will promote the participating businesses and their discounts or bicentennial specialty items through a series of social media posts and press releases.
Once all participating businesses have drafted a discount or bicentennial specialty item, a tour (similar to the 2021 Chamber of Commerce Tenderloin Tour) will be established.
A punch card will be given out to encourage participants to visit multiple businesses in a single week.
And a prize will be given; it has not been determined at this time.
The goal is to have at least 10 businesses/restaurants participate in the program.
To be involved in the program, contact project lead Nicholas Neuman, City of Rushville Intern, at nneuman02@yahoo.com or (765) 561-6755.
All information (specialty item/deal) must be provided to Nicholas by Wednesday, August 10.
