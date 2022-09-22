RUSHVILLE — Rush County’s Bicentennial Willkie Parade winners from Saturday’s Bicentennial Bash have been announced.
On behalf of everyone involved with organizing and coordinating the host events that took place, Rush County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sandy Fussner offered her thanks to all who entered the parade.
“It was a very hard decision with so many wonderful entries for the judges to select, so a big thank you to the group of volunteers who did the judging,” she said.
Below are all the winning entries for Business and Non-Profit/Individual/Family entries. Each winning category receives $200 in honor of Rush County’s bicentennial!
Business Entries
Creative – RushShelby Energy
Historical/History – R.L. Coon Excavating, Inc.
Patriotic – Rushville Elks
Non-Profit/Individual/Family Entries
Creative -Rushville FFA
Historical/History – Henry Henley Library in Carthage
Patriotic – Rush County Heritage
