RUSHVILLE — Reflections of Rush County, the Rush County bicentennial book,” is still available for pre-order at the Rushville Public Library.
Reflections of Rush County is a 128-page book that contains the history of Rush County from inception to present. Broken down into five sections (Rush County Historical Events, People and More, Then and Now, Rush County Timeline, Scenes from Rush County), the book contains both well-known and obscure Rush County history.
The cost of the book is $40 plus tax payable to the Rushville Public Library. To pre-order a copy, visit the library at 130 W. Third Street to place your order.
Books are available for pre-order until August 23.
Pre-ordered books can be picked up at the library beginning August 29.
Only 500 copies of the bicentennial book are being printed.
All proceeds from the book will benefit the library and the Rush County Historical Society.
Information provided
