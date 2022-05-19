GREENSBURG — The GDC Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a Leaders & Lagers event featuring guest speaker and local historian John Pratt.
Pratt encouraged those in attendance to consider volunteering their time at any of the 40+ upcoming events celebrating the City of Greensburg and Decatur County bicentennial.
Leaders & Lagers is a two-hour event hosted by the Chamber at The tAAP on the town square in Greensburg. Each month a speaker is chosen to give a 20-minute presentation. After the discussion, guests have the option of purchasing a beverage and network with other local businessmen and women.
These events are free and open to the public.
A round of trivia led the evening’s discussion with questions like: How many Major League Baseball players has Decatur County produced? Audience members who knew the answer (5) received a bicentennial T-shirt.
Pratt explained the division of events into categories including the Fred Craig Film Series, the Cleo Duncan Lecture Series, the Jerry Williams Concert Series and the final amalgam category including any event which did not fit the first three.
Upcoming events include a concert at 2 p.m. this Sunday, May 22, in the Rebekah Park Amphitheater featuring the Columbus City Band. The following week will feature several events culminating in a Memorial Day concert at 7 p.m. with the Tom Daugherty Symphony Orchestra at the Rebekah Park Amphitheater.
Veterans’ Week begins Monday, May 23, with volunteers decorating grave sites of Decatur County veterans. The goal is to have as many, if not all, veteran grave sites decorated by Memorial Day, May 30.
On Tuesday, May 24, Greensburg Public Library will host Gerald Carbone at 6:30 p.m. to discuss Revolutionary War hero Nathanael Greene.
The following day, May 25, the new Medal of Honor Monument in South Park Cemetery will be commemorated with several speakers and patriotic music from Nashville recording artist Tim Atwood.
Thursday, May 26, will feature another event at the Greensburg Public Library. The Cleo Duncan Lecture Series will feature Boston native Robert Allison who will discuss naval hero Stephen Decatur.
On Friday, May 27, Decatur County Historian Russell Wilhoit will offer a special tour of veteran grave sites in South Park Cemetery at 10 a.m.
Saturday, May 28, marks the tentative date for the ribbon cutting ceremony of the Bicentennial Banner Project. This project includes 100 individual banners along Lincoln Street featuring local veterans from every major conflict back to the Civil War era.
Any local group, from families to businesses to youth groups, are asked to reach out and volunteer to decorate veteran grave sites. It’s hard to imagine a person who has not been impacted by a veteran, whether directly or indirectly. This opportunity to give back to the local community is a chance to contribute to the bicentennial.
To volunteer for any of the events, ask questions about times or locations, gain access to the flags and floral arrangements to decorate headstones, or to make a contribution to the celebration, email John Pratt at jopratt@greensburg.k12.in.us or call 812-663-7176 ext. 1213.
